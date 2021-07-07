Report: Cavs showing interest in trading for Pistons’ No. 1 overall pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly among the group of teams considering a trade for the Detroit Pistons’ top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Teams including Cleveland, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City are among those making overtures to evaluate what it would take to move up to the No. 1 slot, sources say, but those talks are at an early stage, and any trade is unlikely to be consummated until much closer to the draft, if at all,” ESPN reported. “From all accounts, Detroit is comfortable standing pat at No. 1 and taking [Cade] Cunningham but will be active in exploring the possibility of trading down and obtaining additional assets, with [Evan] Mobley a potential target if something gets done.”

As it stands now, the Cavaliers have just one selection in the upcoming draft, and it’s the No. 3 overall pick. There has been a great deal of speculation as it pertains to the direction that Cleveland will go with that pick.

However, if the team ends up trading up to No. 1, it seems like a forgone conclusion that the selection would be Cunningham.

Some of the names being tossed around at No. 3 include Mobley and Jalen Green. At the University of Southern California, Mobley averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Green, on the other hand, averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in the G League.

Cunningham has long been the consensus top prospect for the upcoming draft.

His 6-foot-8 frame allows him to score from anywhere on the court. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game at Oklahoma State.

Cavaliers fans would understandably be elated about the potential addition of Cunningham, but the rights to the No. 1 pick would certainly come at a high price.