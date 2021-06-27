Report: Cavs could draft Jonathan Kuminga with No. 3 draft pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have another stab at finding an additional franchise cornerstone as they landed the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The front office has plenty of choices, and it is reportedly considering choosing Jonathan Kuminga with the pick.

“The Cavaliers hold the third pick in the draft,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “While many believe they will choose from a highly regarded pool of four prospects — Cade Cunningham (likely the top pick), Evan Mobley (who many believe will go second to Houston), Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs — the Cavs are expanding their search beyond that quartet. Sources say Kuminga is in the No. 3 mix, with the organization believing that particular draft slot isn’t too high for him.”

Drafting Kuminga could be a wise decision for the team as the Congolese prospect had shown two-way potential during his time with NBA G League Ignite last season. He averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game for the developmental basketball team.

However, the 6-foot-6 forward still has to prove that his jumper has improved. He shot just 38.7 percent from the field, 24.6 percent from beyond the arc and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line in his lone season in the G League.