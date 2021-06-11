Taurean Prince questions Giannis Antetokounmpo for not guarding Kevin Durant in playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets in a gritty Game 3 that saw two offensive juggernauts struggle to put points on the board.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince was clearly watching the game and wondered why Giannis Antetokounmpo was not the main defender assigned to Kevin Durant.

Why isn’t the former MVP guarding KD ? — TP (@taureanprince) June 11, 2021

Antetokounmpo is not only a two-time MVP, but he also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020. It makes sense then for him to cover one of the league’s most prolific scorers. However, that assignment has been primarily given to P.J. Tucker.

Tucker helped hold Durant to his worst game in the series in terms of shooting efficiency on Thursday. Durant did score 30 points in the game, but he was held to just 39.3 percent from the floor.

Prince understands how difficult it is to cover Durant on defense.

Aside from playing against him in the past, they were also teammates from 2019 until early this season. The Cavs acquired the 27-year-old from the Nets in the trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn and Jarrett Allen to Cleveland.