Larry Nance Jr. reacts in excitement to Damian Lillard’s cryptic post about staying ‘dedicated’
- Updated: June 5, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. seemed excited after seeing Damian Lillard’s cryptic comment following the Portland Trail Blazers’ early exit from the NBA postseason.
In Thursday’s Game 6 matchup versus the Denver Nuggets, the Trail Blazers entered the fourth quarter with a 101-98 lead in a contest that they had to win to stay alive.
However, the Nuggets proceeded to outscore them, 28-14, in that final period to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
Lillard was the Trail Blazers’ leading scorer in the game and compiled a double-double with 28 points and 13 assists, but his effort wasn’t enough.
Having spent all of his NBA career with the Trail Blazers thus far, Lillard has yet to be part of a championship team. While he has a lucrative contract in place, teams are reportedly checking on his availability.
