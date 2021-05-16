Video: Collin Sexton gets ejected for elbowing Kevin Durant in the face

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has had a very strong season, but it has ended a little ugly.

In his team’s Sunday contest against the Brooklyn Nets, Sexton was thrown out for elbowing superstar forward Kevin Durant in the face.

welp Collin Sexton’s season is over with the rarely seen flagrant 2 offensive foul pic.twitter.com/0LdaNoWCc6 — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) May 17, 2021

Sexton was assessed a flagrant 2 foul on the play, which seemed questionable given the severity of the act.

The University of Alabama product has given fans throughout Northeast Ohio lots of hope for the future. Coming into Sunday’s game, he was averaging 24.5 points a game on the season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Sexton also expanded his passing and facilitating skills, upping his assists from 3.0 a game last season to 4.4 a game this season.

Fellow guard Darius Garland, in his second season out of Vanderbilt University, has also turned in a solid campaign, putting up 17.4 points and 6.1 assists a game coming into Sunday.

Sexton and Garland are clearly the pillars for the Cavs’ bright future.