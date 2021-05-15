- Cavs head coach says there’s ‘no doubt’ Isaac Okoro should make All-Rookie team
- Report: Kevin Love to miss Cavs game vs. Wizards due to injury
- Report: Multiple people in Cavs organization ‘wondering’ if Kevin Love can ever get back to old self
- Celtics release lengthy injury report for Wednesday’s matchup vs. Cavs
- ESPN ranks Cavs dead last in NBA future power rankings
- Kevin Love demands fans respect Russell Westbrook after he breaks all-time triple-double record
- Report: Cavs would ‘love’ to draft Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham
- Video: Luka Doncic ejected for aggressively striking Collin Sexton in the groin area
- Kevin Love dedicates special tribute to Gianna Bryant on Mother’s Day
- Report: Unnamed former Cavs member claims that ‘most’ players would ‘welcome a trade for sure’
Cavs head coach says there’s ‘no doubt’ Isaac Okoro should make All-Rookie team
- Updated: May 15, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro’s first NBA season is coming to an end, but his head coach believes that the newcomer deserves a spot on an All-Rookie team.
J.B. Bickerstaff noted how Okoro has remained determined on the defensive side of the ball against many of the NBA’s top forwards and guards, a list that includes names like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.
“I don’t know of any other rookie that accepted the challenges that he had to accept and came out on the other side unscathed,” Bickerstaff said. “Physically and emotionally, he had some daunting tasks and not one time did he balk at the opportunity. He kept going back, he kept showing up and look at the improvement he’s made. You think about the things that he’s added to his game on the offensive end while not slowing down on that (defensive) end of the floor. There’s no doubt in my mind that he should be on the All-Rookie Team. The challenges he’s taken and the improvements he’s made, I don’t know of any other rookies that have done that.”
Okoro has seen more time recently at guard due to Darius Garland’s ankle injury, though that’s helped broaden his game when it comes to playmaking.
On a roster that’s been plagued with injuries this season, the 20-year-old Okoro has also played more minutes than any of his Cavaliers teammates.
The Cavaliers had high hopes when they selected with the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, and he’s shown that he’s ready to make the effort necessary to develop his talent.
Okoro may be hurt in any postseason balloting by the Cavaliers’ collapse over the past few months, but it’s clear that his head coach is well aware of the value he brings to the court.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login