Report: Unnamed former Cavs member claims that ‘most’ players would ‘welcome a trade for sure’

The continued losing by the Cleveland Cavaliers has one former member of the team anonymously stating that many of the Cavs players would welcome being traded to another NBA team.

One recent ex-Cav texts in response: “lol I wouldn’t say most of the players WANT traded but most would WELCOME a trade for sure. … culture is bad … no lottery pick gonna fix bad culture! Only desire to win from ownership/front office will!” — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 8, 2021

This year’s Cavaliers team currently has a record of 21-46 with five games left in another lost season.

The 2020-21 campaign was seen as a potential turning point for the Cavaliers, who were coming off consecutive 19-win seasons. Of course, those two awful seasons followed four straight trips to the NBA Finals and a 2016 league title.

However, injuries to key players took a toll on the team and changed the focus from making a playoff bid to simply getting to the finish line.

The Cavaliers put together a four-game winning streak shortly before the All-Star break that gave rise to the talk of playoffs, but they’ve gone 7-25 since that streak ended.

While the poor season will once again give the Cavaliers a lottery pick in the draft, it seems clear that the level of talent on the current roster is just one of their many problems.

How the ownership and front office address the deteriorating culture on the team seems to be just as an important issue on the road back to relevance.