Report: Cavs signing Lamar Stevens to multiyear contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big move on Wednesday when it was announced that they were signing forward Lamar Stevens to a multiyear deal.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing two-way forward Lamar Stevens to a multiyear NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2021

Shortly after the news broke, details of the contract began to trickle out.

#Cavs are signing Lamar Stevens to a similar contract as Dean Wade, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It's a four-year deal. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next three seasons and there's a team option attached to the final year. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 14, 2021

Stevens entered the NBA after going undrafted in 2020, but he has shown the potential to be a real contributor in his rookie year.

So far this season, the rookie is averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 37 games with the Cavs.

Though there are still several facets of his game that he will want to improve, it is clear that he has shown the Cavs enough to earn a multiyear deal.

It now looks as though the team’s front office sees Stevens as an important rotational piece in its impressive young core.