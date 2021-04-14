- Report: Cavs signing Lamar Stevens to multiyear contract
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen set to return for Cavs in Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen make major strides in returning from injury for Cavs
- Kevin Love reacts with honor to Mark Price congratulating for passing him in Cavs history books
- Report: Cavs could be without Collin Sexton and Darius Garland vs. Pelicans
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen could return to play on Wednesday vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs signing promising young forward to 10-day contract
- Draymond Green opens up on what what really happened with Kevin Durant after Warriors lost 2016 finals
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. has lost nearly 20 pounds due to mysterious illness
- Report: Larry Nance Jr.’s mystery illness caused ‘rapid weight loss’ and left him bedridden
Report: Cavs signing Lamar Stevens to multiyear contract
- Updated: April 14, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big move on Wednesday when it was announced that they were signing forward Lamar Stevens to a multiyear deal.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing two-way forward Lamar Stevens to a multiyear NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2021
Shortly after the news broke, details of the contract began to trickle out.
#Cavs are signing Lamar Stevens to a similar contract as Dean Wade, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It's a four-year deal. The contract is non-guaranteed for the next three seasons and there's a team option attached to the final year.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 14, 2021
Stevens entered the NBA after going undrafted in 2020, but he has shown the potential to be a real contributor in his rookie year.
So far this season, the rookie is averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 37 games with the Cavs.
Though there are still several facets of his game that he will want to improve, it is clear that he has shown the Cavs enough to earn a multiyear deal.
It now looks as though the team’s front office sees Stevens as an important rotational piece in its impressive young core.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login