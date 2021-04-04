 Cavs insider believes Darius Garland won’t be in Cleveland after rookie deal | Cavaliers Nation
Darius Garland, Mason Plumlee and Wayne Ellington

Following a suggestion for the Cleveland Cavaliers to draft Gonzaga Bulldogs star Jalen Suggs despite their crowded guard situation, Cavs insider Sam Amico shared his hunch that point guard Darius Garland won’t be in Cleveland for much longer.

Garland, 21, was the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The guard is averaging a career-high 16.2 points, 5.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season. He’s shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from downtown.

However, he’s not the main guard in Cleveland. Rising star Collin Sexton is collecting 24.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 boards and 1.2 steals per contest this season. Sexton averages the most points and minutes played on the team.

Suggs, 19, captivated the attention of the entire sports world on Saturday. The youngster banked in a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs over the UCLA Bruins.

The Cavs, who are the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference, own their 2021 first-round draft pick.

