Report: Jarrett Allen ‘open to all situations’ as many teams expected to show interest in offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen reportedly will have many suitors this offseason in restricted free agency.

Allen, 22, will be a restricted free agent this offseason, which means the Cavs can match any offer sheet that he signs in free agency.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Allen is open to all situations ahead of hitting the open market.

“The Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards are some of the teams expected to have some level of interest in the young 7-foot rim protector, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote. “Earlier in the season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, a healthy rookie-scale extension wasn’t feasible due to the cap restraints of the team. “A four-year, $48 million extension was offered and politely declined, sources said. “Allen, 22, will be open to all situations as he hopes to collect on his first major payday in the league, sources said.”

While the Cavs will have a lot of competition for Allen, they will be able to keep him if they are willing to pay for his services.

Allen has appeared in 29 games for the Cavs this season, making 18 starts. He is averaging 13.7 points. 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game since being acquired by Cleveland in the four-team deal that sent James Harden to Brooklyn.