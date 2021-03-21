Report: Opposing GM says he would have absolutely no interest in any of Cavs’ young starters

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in what has become yet another rebuilding season, but one opposing general manager isn’t a fan of what Cleveland is doing.

The anonymous general manager reportedly told Sam Amico that he wouldn’t be interested in any of the Cavs’ young starters in a trade.

Interestingly, when I asked an opposing GM last week if he’d have an interest in any of Cavs’ young starters, he responded: “Nah. Not really. Why would I?” — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 21, 2021

Cleveland has gotten some solid performances out of Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland this season, but it seems that the entire league isn’t sold on their future as a core.

The Cavs are just 15-26 this season and will likely be out of the playoff picture down the stretch again.

While this general manager could be running a contender, it is surprising that none of the Cavs’ young core has sparked any interest.

Cleveland has been trying to rebuild its roster since LeBron James left to join the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Cavs have yet to return to the postseason since the 2017-18 season (James’ last year in Cleveland).

Sexton, Garland, Allen and Isaac Okoro will look to prove the doubters wrong this season and in the future as they try to bring Cleveland back to prominence in the Eastern Conference.