Report: Member of Cavs front office uses Jaylen Brown as Isaac Okoro’s comparison

- Updated: March 18, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and they got a big game out of their 2020 first-round pick in the win.
Isaac Okoro finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in the win.
The Cavs were able to beat one of the better duos in the NBA in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and apparently a member of the Cavaliers front office think that Okoro compares to Brown.
“One member of the Cavaliers front office often uses Brown as Okoro’s comparison,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote.
Obviously, Brown is an All-Star and much further into his career, but the Cavs would love to see Okoro reach his level at some point in future.
This season, Okoro is averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has struggled a bit shooting the 3-ball (29.4 percent), but last night’s game is a reminder of why the Cavs took Okoro so high in the draft.
The rookie will look to build on his performance on Friday, when the Cavs take on the San Antonio Spurs.
