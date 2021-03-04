- Report: Knicks considered ‘frontrunners’ for Andre Drummond
Report: Knicks considered ‘frontrunners’ for Andre Drummond
- Updated: March 4, 2021
The New York Knicks reportedly are the “frontrunners” to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.
According to FortyEightMinutes’ Sam Amico, there isn’t a shortage of interest for Drummond ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.
“As for Drummond, there is no shortage of interest,” Amico wrote. “He has been linked to the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers. And now the [Chicago] Bulls.
“According to one league source, the Knicks are the ‘frontrunner’ for Drummond.”
The Knicks are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record.
New York has a need at center, as it has lost Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson to injury, which has left Nerlens Noel as the team’s only true center on the roster.
While New York may be the frontrunner, it is hard to see the Cavs netting much in return from any team since Drummond will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 points per game this season. Cleveland has been holding him out of the lineup until it finds a suitor in a trade.
