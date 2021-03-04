Report: Chicago Bulls have interest in Andre Drummond

The Chicago Bulls reportedly have interest in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

“The Bulls have registered interest in Drummond, sources said,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote. “Cleveland has had some exploratory calls on Drummond, but skepticism remains on whether the team can find a desirable trade. The center is owed $28.7 million this season.”

Drummond is in the final year of his contract, but it may be hard for a team to match salaries to make up the $28.7 million he is owed this season.

The Cavs have not been playing Drummond as they look for a trade partner ahead of the March 25th deadline.

The Bulls are in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference. They are the No. 10 seed with a 16-18 record.

However, Chicago has dealt with injuries to frontcourt players Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr.

Acquiring Drummond could give the Bulls some depth at center as they try to make a playoff push.

This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting from the field.

While he would only be a rental, Drummond could help get the Bulls back to the playoffs this season.