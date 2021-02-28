Cavs rumors: Kevin Love unlikely to return until after All-Star break

The Cleveland Cavaliers are unlikely to get Kevin Love back before the league’s All-Star break, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is on this quick two-game trip with his teammates so he can continue to rehab a high-grade strained right calf, but the five-time All-Star is ‘unlikely’ to return until after the NBA All-Star break, league sources tell cleveland.com,” Fedor wrote.

Love has appeared in just two games this season due to a calf strain.

The Cavs are just 13-21 this season, and they certainly have missed Love’s scoring at times in the lineup.

Last season, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The Cavs also have lost Larry Nance Jr. to injury which has made it even harder to replace Love in the lineup.

Love still has two more seasons remaining on his deal with the Cavs after the 2020-21 campaign.

The Cavs could try to move him by the March 25th trade deadline, but his high salary and injury may make that harder than if he were healthy.