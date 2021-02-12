Andrew Bogut says he was looking to ‘foul the s–t’ out of LeBron James during 2016 NBA Finals

Former Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut revealed that he felt like he fouled “the s—” out of LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals.

Bogut joined The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss on the House of Strauss podcast to talk about the 2016 bout between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I was either blocking his shot, getting there early so he had to kick it or shoot a floater type of shot, or I’d foul the s–t out of him,” Bogut said of James. “I felt like at times he was looking for where I was at on the court. And offensively I was doing my job and getting a few lobs and put-backs and that kind of stuff. So I felt like I was playing really well.”

The Warriors held a 3-1 series lead in 2016, but James and the Cavs came roaring back to win three consecutive games and complete one of the most improbable comebacks in NBA history.

It was the third NBA title of James’ storied career, and it may go down as his most impressive.

The Warriors had been a juggernaut that season, going 73-9 during the regular season, but the Cavs and James were able to come out on top in the NBA Finals.

Now, James is with the Los Angeles Lakers and won his fourth NBA title last season.

While Bogut may have tried to foul him as much as possible in 2016, the 16-time All-Star was too much for the Warriors to handle.