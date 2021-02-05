 Cavs rookie unveils adorable texts his grandma sent him after he faced off with Kawhi Leonard | Cavaliers Nation
Having to guard Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard can be quite the traumatic experience for an NBA rookie.

Luckily, Cleveland Cavaliers first-year man Lamar Stevens got some props from one of his loved ones after facing off against Leonard on Wednesday.

Stevens is a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward who went undrafted out of Penn State University. He is currently on a two-way contract.

When the Cavs faced the Clippers on Wednesday, Stevens got a serious education on how to try to defend the league’s best. Leonard had a strong game with 24 points on hot shooting. Unfortunately, the Cavs got blown out by L.A., 121-99.

Still, Cleveland is currently 10-12 on the season and in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Guard Collin Sexton is becoming the toast of Cleveland, as he’s averaging a very efficient 24.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. He helped his team’s cause on Wednesday with 27 points and five assists.

