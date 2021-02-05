Cavs rookie unveils adorable texts his grandma sent him after he faced off with Kawhi Leonard

Having to guard Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard can be quite the traumatic experience for an NBA rookie.

Luckily, Cleveland Cavaliers first-year man Lamar Stevens got some props from one of his loved ones after facing off against Leonard on Wednesday.

Lol my grandmom texted me this after watching our game and watching me play against the Clippers for the first time 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️ #MrLeonard pic.twitter.com/RsLm6Dnmud — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) February 4, 2021

Stevens is a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward who went undrafted out of Penn State University. He is currently on a two-way contract.

When the Cavs faced the Clippers on Wednesday, Stevens got a serious education on how to try to defend the league’s best. Leonard had a strong game with 24 points on hot shooting. Unfortunately, the Cavs got blown out by L.A., 121-99.

Still, Cleveland is currently 10-12 on the season and in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Guard Collin Sexton is becoming the toast of Cleveland, as he’s averaging a very efficient 24.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. He helped his team’s cause on Wednesday with 27 points and five assists.