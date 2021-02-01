- Report: Opposing GMs have questioned Kevin Love’s passion for the game
Report: Opposing GMs have questioned Kevin Love’s passion for the game
General managers around the NBA reportedly have questioned Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love’s passion for basketball.
Forty Eight Minutes’ Sam Amico explained that the Cavs would love to trade Love, but they may not be able to.
“Love is a different story,” Amico wrote. “The Cavs would love to move him, but may not be able to. A few opposing GMs I’ve spoken with recently questioned Love’s passion for the game. One said Love’s contract, age and injury history make him a ‘massive’ risk. None of the GMs I spoke with have an interest in Love.”
This is a big blow for the Cavs rebuild, as Love still has two more years remaining on his deal after the 2020-21 season.
The Cavs would certainly love to acquire some assets in exchange for Love, but it seems like the market isn’t there.
Love has played in just two games this season as he deals with a right calf strain.
The 32-year-old is averaging just 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.
