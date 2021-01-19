 Report: Steve Nash expects Kyrie Irving to play in Wednesday's game vs. Cavs | Cavaliers Nation
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, and Nets head coach Steve Nash expects star point guard Kyrie Irving to play.

This is huge news for a number of reasons. Firstly, Irving has missed the last seven games that his team has played due to personal reasons.

Beyond that, it will mark one of the few times that Irving has actually suited up for a game against his former team in Cleveland.

If Irving does play in Wednesday’s game, it will mark the first time that the Nets’ new Big 3 will take the court together.

James Harden and Kevin Durant have dominated in the two games they have played in since Harden was acquired last week.

It will be interesting to see if Irving can slide into his team’s new lineup as seamlessly as Harden did.

As for the Cavs, they’ll face the monstrous challenge of trying to defeat arguably the most talented team in the entire league.

