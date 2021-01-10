Andre Drummond says Cavs intend to make games ‘ugly,’ ‘messy’ and ‘dirty’

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 5-5 so far in the 2020-21 season.

The Cavs have actually been a pleasant surprise, especially considering the fact that they have been without forward Kevin Love.

Center Andre Drummond explained that the Cavs intend to make games “messy” by continuing to battle and using their size to their advantage.

“That’s the way it’s gonna be for a long time,” Drummond said. “We’re gonna have to make games ugly, make it messy, make it a very dirty game because we have a lot of big men that are able to do a lot of things. We’re just going to play to the best of our ability and put our team in a good situation.”

The Cavs do have two promising young guards in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but Drummond has a good point.

The Cavs are allowing just 103.0 points per game and average 44.2 rebounds per game.

Despite the fact that they allow the least amount of points per game, they have scored just 100.9 points per game, which is good for last in the NBA.

Having a mentality to grind games out should benefit the Cavs as they get some of their scorers healthy.

As for Drummond, he is averaging 17.9 points and 15.2 rebounds per game this season.