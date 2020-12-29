Report: Cavs presented innovative coronavirus plan to Ohio, asking for over 4,000 fans at home games

The Cleveland Cavaliers are attempting to get more fans into their arena.

As a matter of fact, the organization requested for a few thousand people to be allowed into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“On Nov. 4, nearly two months before their regular-season opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavaliers submitted a variance request in response to the order that limits the number of fans allowed at indoor sports venues,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “In the letter written by Cavs CEO Len Komoroski to the Interim Director and Deputy Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Komoroski asked for an allowance of 4,596 people — 23.65% of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s typical 19,432-person maximum. “The Cavs estimate approximately 385 staff members to execute events safely under the plan. “The letter was accompanied by a detailed 86-page presentation — The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Activation Plan: COVID-19 Fan Re-Engagement Strategy and Protocol Execution — backed by both Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and the Cleveland Department of Public Health. “The Cavs have spent months working with the Cleveland Clinic, the City of Cleveland, State of Ohio, NBA, as well as several other partners to devise the plan that prioritizes health and safety, maintains proper social distancing and, they believe, sets Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse apart. The proposal features increased cleanliness, extensive space and technological elements lacking at most other sports and entertainment venues.”

The coronavirus pandemic has changed life in the NBA.

Of course, the deadly virus ceased the Cavs’ 2019-20 campaign back in March. The league was forced to finish last season with playoff contenders in a bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Although teams are back in their respective markets with the exception of the Toronto Raptors, only a few squads are allowing fans into their arenas. However, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes fans will be back into stadiums during the 2020-21 season.

The Cavs are off to an auspicious start this season. They are one of four undefeated teams in the association.

There’s no doubt the franchise wants Cavs fans to be a part of the pleasant success.