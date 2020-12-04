Cavs fans salivate via social media at thought of LeBron James retiring in Cleveland with son Bronny

The seemingly far-fetched prospect of former Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James playing again for the team along his son Bronny had social media abuzz with the concept.

Presently, the elder James’ current contract with the Lakers ends in 2023, the same year that his highly talented son could be eligible for the NBA draft.

Despite the fact that a number of different circumstances would have to coalesce for that scenario to take place, the idea of the elder James once again returning to the Cavaliers is a thrilling prospect to many online.

LeBron James‘ contract runs through 2023 — when his son, Bronny, graduates high school and could have option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. https://t.co/6bcMLgYTVV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

LeBron’s career will likely end with the team that drafts his son. So get ready for #Cavs tank for Bronny in 2023. (I’m half joking) — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 2, 2020

Then the Cavs draft Bronny and LeBron comes home for the farewell tour just like this movie is supposed to go, right? https://t.co/LEk5Q7brSv — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) December 2, 2020

Cavs are gonna draft Bronny and then LBJ re-signs with us to have one last ride into the sunset with his son 🤝 https://t.co/D6SvWtDuv1 — Darius Garland Fan Account (@Allen_Eagles27) December 2, 2020

Bron and Bronny to @cavs in 2023 confirmed — Phil (@216ixgod) December 2, 2020

Me when the Cavs tank until 2023, draft Bronny # 1, sign LeBron, & vibe: pic.twitter.com/D7AOjeLzwh — Diogo GOATa (@TheeSamKnox) December 2, 2020

Think about this. Year 2023 Bronny James Jr is drafted by the Cavs #1 pick. Lebron signs in FA with the Cavs. Plays one year and ends his career as Cavalier. 🙏🏽 — Is This… QUEcified (@AKidNamedQuee) December 2, 2020

LeBron signed a 2 year deal. Bronny gonna be in the NBA in 2 years. You already know Bron is signing with the team that drafts Bronny 👀 — CLE_CAVS Australia™ (@AUS_Cavaliers) December 2, 2020

He will end his career where he started: with the #ClevelandCavaliers . He will play one season with Bronny, then he will either purchase or become head coach of the Cavs. I've been predicting this since 2018. — Rhonda Galyean. (@RhondaGalyean) December 3, 2020

There’s no guarantee that the younger James, despite his talent, would be the first player selected in the 2023 draft. In addition, the Cavaliers most likely have no interest in again playing badly enough to garner the top pick.

Since that draft is nearly three years away, it’s far too early to project exactly where the younger James would actually be selected.

While the elder James is still at his peak when it comes to on-court play, there’s also no guarantee that he’d continue to be the driving force he once was with the Cavaliers.

The only certainty is that when that particular draft rolls around, the elder James will be 38 years old and would turn 39 during the 2023-24 NBA season.

The elder James is already guaranteed to have his Cavaliers jersey retired, but whether he ends up closing out his career in that jersey remains an unknown.