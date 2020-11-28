- J.R. Smith reacts to Nate Robinson getting knocked out by Jake Paul
- Report: Cavs agree to deal with Thon Maker
- Report: Cavs waive recently acquired guard Rayjon Tucker
- Report: Cavs acquire promising young guard from Jazz
- Report: Dylan Windler ‘played well’ in summer workouts with Cavs teammates
- Former All-Star explains why he would’ve won title with LeBron James if he joined Cavs in 2005
- Isiah Thomas wishes Cavs legend Mark Price could’ve played in current NBA era
- Kings big man claps back at Richard Jefferson after he embarrasses entire franchise
- Report: Cavs still on track to host 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
- Kendrick Perkins delivers ludicrous take on Atlanta Hawks after Bogdan Bogdanovic acquisition
J.R. Smith reacts to Nate Robinson getting knocked out by Jake Paul
- Updated: November 28, 2020
On Saturday, former NBA player and Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson stepped into the boxing ring against YouTube star Jake Paul – and got knocked out.
Jake Paul knocks Nate Robinson out cold. pic.twitter.com/NHvk4J0NCD
— Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 29, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith reacted on social media to the celebrity boxing match.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 29, 2020
Jake Paul tho 🤣🤣🤣
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 29, 2020
The Smith-Paul bout served as the undercard to the main fight, which features the legendary Mike Tyson, who is now 54 years of age, taking on Roy Jones Jr.
In his past life, Robinson was known as a spark plug off the bench for several NBA teams. Although he stood at a petite 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, he had a knack for bringing energy and offensive pop into the game.
He played 11 seasons in the league and averaged 11.0 points a game for his career.
Robinson’s zenith may have been in the 2009-10 season when he was a key reserve for a Boston Celtics team that came within a fingernail of winning the NBA championship.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login