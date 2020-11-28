J.R. Smith reacts to Nate Robinson getting knocked out by Jake Paul

On Saturday, former NBA player and Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson stepped into the boxing ring against YouTube star Jake Paul – and got knocked out.

Jake Paul knocks Nate Robinson out cold. pic.twitter.com/NHvk4J0NCD — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 29, 2020

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith reacted on social media to the celebrity boxing match.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul tho 🤣🤣🤣 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 29, 2020

The Smith-Paul bout served as the undercard to the main fight, which features the legendary Mike Tyson, who is now 54 years of age, taking on Roy Jones Jr.

In his past life, Robinson was known as a spark plug off the bench for several NBA teams. Although he stood at a petite 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, he had a knack for bringing energy and offensive pop into the game.

He played 11 seasons in the league and averaged 11.0 points a game for his career.

Robinson’s zenith may have been in the 2009-10 season when he was a key reserve for a Boston Celtics team that came within a fingernail of winning the NBA championship.