Report: Dylan Windler ‘played well’ in summer workouts with Cavs teammates

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Dylan Windler reportedly played well in workouts with his teammates this past summer.

Windler, the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, did not play in his rookie season due to a leg injury.

However, Cleveland has high hopes for the young wing. According to The Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto, Windler has impressed thus far.

“The 3-point shooting attracted the Cavs,” Pluto wrote. “So did the rebounding. They picked him at No. 26. Then Windler suffered a leg injury and never could get healthy. He missed the entire season. He is now supposed to be 100% physically. I heard he played well in workouts with other Cavs this summer.”

Windler spent four seasons at Belmont University.

In his senior season, he averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

The 24-year-old will certainly get the chance to compete for minutes on a rebuilding Cavs team this season.