- Report: Dylan Windler ‘played well’ in summer workouts with Cavs teammates
- Former All-Star explains why he would’ve won title with LeBron James if he joined Cavs in 2005
- Isiah Thomas wishes Cavs legend Mark Price could’ve played in current NBA era
- Kings big man claps back at Richard Jefferson after he embarrasses entire franchise
- Report: Cavs still on track to host 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
- Kendrick Perkins delivers ludicrous take on Atlanta Hawks after Bogdan Bogdanovic acquisition
- Larry Nance Jr. sends major congratulations to Bam Adebayo and Brandon Ingram for max deals
- Christian Wood reveals how Andre Drummond inspired his breakout season
- Alfonzo McKinnie reacts to Cavs throwing him in trade to acquire JaVale McGee
- Report: Matthew Dellavedova agrees to re-sign with Cavs on one-year deal
Report: Dylan Windler ‘played well’ in summer workouts with Cavs teammates
- Updated: November 27, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Dylan Windler reportedly played well in workouts with his teammates this past summer.
Windler, the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, did not play in his rookie season due to a leg injury.
However, Cleveland has high hopes for the young wing. According to The Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto, Windler has impressed thus far.
“The 3-point shooting attracted the Cavs,” Pluto wrote. “So did the rebounding. They picked him at No. 26. Then Windler suffered a leg injury and never could get healthy. He missed the entire season. He is now supposed to be 100% physically. I heard he played well in workouts with other Cavs this summer.”
Windler spent four seasons at Belmont University.
In his senior season, he averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
The 24-year-old will certainly get the chance to compete for minutes on a rebuilding Cavs team this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login