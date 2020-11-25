- Report: Cavs still on track to host 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
Report: Cavs still on track to host 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend
- Updated: November 25, 2020
Even though the NBA has postponed the league’s annual All-Star game this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will still be hosting the February 2022 All-Star Weekend.
The NBA announces that the 2021 All-Star Game in Indianapolis has been moved to 2024
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 25, 2020
2021: NBA All-Star Weekend postponed
2022: Cleveland
2023: Salt Lake City
2024: Indianapolis
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 25, 2020
The 2021 All-Star Weekend had been scheduled to take place from Feb. 12-14 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers.
However, the delayed start of the 2020-21 season and the compressed 72-game schedule that will begin on Dec. 22 made the scheduling of an All-Star game for this season virtually impossible.
Indianapolis will now have to wait until 2024 to host the All-Star festivities, with the city’s only previous hosting of the game taking place in 1985.
The 2022 All-Star Game will mark the third time that the Cavaliers have hosted the event. In 1981, they hosted the contest at the Richfield Coliseum, followed by 1997 hosting duties at what was then Gund Arena and has since been renamed as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
