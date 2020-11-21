- Report: Minnesota Timberwolves interested in Tristan Thompson
Report: Minnesota Timberwolves interested in Tristan Thompson
- Updated: November 21, 2020
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are interested in Tristan Thompson.
Thompson, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Tristan Thompson is another FA the #Timberwolves have inquired about, I’m told. https://t.co/EbLQri7uL7
— Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 21, 2020
After drafting swingman Anthony Edwards in the 2020 NBA Draft and reportedly re-signing guard Malik Beasley to a four-year, $60 million deal, Minnesota seems to be looking to address its frontcourt.
The Timberwolves could certainly use a defensive-minded player like Thompson to backup or play alongside superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.
Last season, Thompson averaged 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Cavs.
He would provide a veteran presence for Minnesota and has won a title in Cleveland.
The Cavs have been quiet in free agency, but it is possible that they could re-sign Thompson if he wants to return.
