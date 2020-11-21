Report: Minnesota Timberwolves interested in Tristan Thompson

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are interested in Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

After drafting swingman Anthony Edwards in the 2020 NBA Draft and reportedly re-signing guard Malik Beasley to a four-year, $60 million deal, Minnesota seems to be looking to address its frontcourt.

The Timberwolves could certainly use a defensive-minded player like Thompson to backup or play alongside superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

Last season, Thompson averaged 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Cavs.

He would provide a veteran presence for Minnesota and has won a title in Cleveland.

The Cavs have been quiet in free agency, but it is possible that they could re-sign Thompson if he wants to return.