Former Cavs guard warns that Kevin Durant is better now than before he ruptured his Achilles
- Updated: November 11, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas hinted that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is even better than he was before he suffered a ruptured Achilles.
Haha crazy thing is he’s even BETTER now!!! Just hooped with him the other week OMG https://t.co/06eBfnde2w
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 11, 2020
Durant suffered the injury when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.
The two-time NBA champ signed with the Nets in the offseason, but he sat out all of last year with the injury.
The Nets are expected to be one of the contending teams in the Eastern Conference next season.
Durant and teammate Kyrie Irving are one of the best duos in the NBA if it can stay healthy.
As for Thomas’ claims, if Durant truly is better, then that will be a scary sight for NBA teams.
For his career, Durant averages 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
The 2013-14 NBA MVP, Durant is widely considered one of the best scorers in the history of the game.
Thomas has officially put the league on notice for Durant’s comeback.
