Former Cavs star reveals sleeper who he thinks is ‘best’ point guard in 2020 draft class

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Former Cavs veteran Isaiah Thomas recently shared that he believes Malachi Flynn is the best point guard in this year’s draft.

Flynn, 22, averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds over the course of his college career.

However, the youngster shined in his sole season with the San Diego State University Aztecs. He collected a whopping 17.6 points and 5.1 assists per game during the 2019-20 season.

Furthermore, he was named the Mountain West Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite all the accolades, Flynn isn’t expected to go as high as the Cavs’ No. 5 pick. Still, it’s good to see Thomas promoting him as the draft fast approaches.

As for the Cavs, they have their eyes on several top-rated prospects. Some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class include Obi Toppin, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Deni Avdija and Onyeka Okongwu.

Several of the aforementioned youngsters should be available when the Cavs select at next month’s draft.