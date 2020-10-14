- Kevin Porter Jr. shouts out potential Cavs pick LaMelo Ball after huge announcement
- Iman Shumpert makes adamant pick between 2016 Cavs and 2020 Lakers
- Richard Jefferson takes hilarious shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo while comparing him to LeBron James
- Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson send huge congrats to ‘brother’ LeBron James for winning NBA title
- Andre Drummond campaigns for Cleveland Browns to give him shot at tight end
- Dylan Windler proceeds with huge life decision on Cavs home court
- Tristan Thompson shares threatening text LeBron James sent after Cavs lost Game 4 of 2016 finals
- Mark Cuban shares incredible picture of Delonte West to prove he’s on path to recovery
- Report: Boston Celtics could offer major trade package for ‘obvious target’ Larry Nance Jr.
- J.B. Bickerstaff and Larry Nance Jr. take major shot at Ohio politicians over 2020 election
Kevin Porter Jr. shouts out potential Cavs pick LaMelo Ball after huge announcement
- Updated: October 14, 2020
On Wednesday, highly touted NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball announced that he signed a shoe deal with Puma.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. made sure to shout out the 19-year-old on Instagram.
Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.
Of course, the Cavaliers hold the No. 5 pick in the upcoming draft. The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season.
While the Cavs are loaded at the guard spot, they reportedly aren’t opposed to selecting Ball. The franchise already has two young guard stars in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.
In addition, Porter Jr. showed plenty of potential before the novel coronavirus shut down the Cavs’ regular season. The 20-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his rookie year.
It appears the 6-foot-4 guard is already learning the ropes of wooing other stars.
The 2020 NBA Draft takes place on Nov. 18.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login