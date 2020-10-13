- Richard Jefferson takes hilarious shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo while comparing him to LeBron James
Richard Jefferson takes hilarious shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo while comparing him to LeBron James
- Updated: October 13, 2020
The NBA awarded the 2020 MVP trophy to Milwaukee Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo instead of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Following the Lakers’ title win on Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers champion Richard Jefferson showed his former teammate some love while throwing shade at Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, 25, was expected to have major success in the postseason.
After all, he averaged a monster 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game during the regular season. The superstar was named the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year this season.
In addition, the Bucks finished with the top record in the league.
However, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks couldn’t translate their success in the regular season to the playoffs. The Miami Heat destroyed the Bucks in five games in the second round.
Meanwhile, James and the Lakers steamrolled their way to the championship. They beat the Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.
The 35-year-old James collected 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game during the playoffs.
