J.B. Bickerstaff and Larry Nance Jr. take major shot at Ohio politicians over 2020 election

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. and Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff used social media to direct criticism at two powerful Ohio politicians in regards to how they are preparing for the upcoming 2020 election.

Nance and Bickerstaff’s criticism is directed at Ohio secretary of state Frank LaRose’s most recent actions to make voting by mail more difficult for voters. LaRose recently issued a directive that stated that any additional drop boxes for voters to deposit their ballots have to be located on the property of a county’s board of elections office.

While in-person voting will still be available, many voters have expressed safety concerns about that process because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Just two months ago, Ohio governor Mike DeWine essentially agreed with LaRose’s original plan to allow just one drop box for each of the state’s 88 counties.

Both LaRose and DeWine are Republicans and are supporting President Donald Trump for re-election. Trump has been very vocal in his criticism of mail-in voting, citing unproven allegations about rampant fraud concerning the process.

Limiting the number of drop boxes makes it more difficult for many voters to drop off their ballots. That strategy has been cause for some to make claims of voter suppression.

Regardless of how the process turns out, it’s clear that Nance and Bickerstaff see the current setup as a political ploy on the part of Ohio government officials.