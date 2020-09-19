- Damon Jones Goes on Heated Tirade After LeBron James Gets Crushed in MVP Voting
- Updated: September 19, 2020
On Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s regular season MVP for the second season in as many years.
Although former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was considered to be just behind Antetokounmpo for the award, James fell way short in the actual balloting.
His former Cavs teammate, Damon James, had some words for those who voted for the Greek Freak.
After seeing the Final numbers of the MVP voting I’m NAUSEOUS!!! 16 1st place votes for @KingJames out of 101 voters!!! We need to figure out a better system here.This is down right disrespectful!We need more transparency in this process.
— Damon Jones (@D19J) September 18, 2020
And I know I will get all the @KingJames is ur guy and all that bs from some but there is no way the margin in 1st place votes was that lop sided!Giannis was a clear cut MVP last season but not this year!!
— Damon Jones (@D19J) September 18, 2020
Coming into this season, James was considered to be somewhat washed up by some, as he was about to turn 35 years old and had suffered the first significant injury of his career the year before.
Instead of James proving those doubters right this season, the three-time champ seemed ageless as he put up 25.3 points and 10.2 assists per game, leading the NBA in the latter category.
Since the postseason began, it has seemed clear who the best player in the game is when it really matters.
While Antetokounmpo’s squad went down in brutal fashion against the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, James’ Los Angeles Lakers are now just seven wins away from a championship.
