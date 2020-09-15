- Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love React to Bam Adebayo’s Game-Saving Block on Jayson Tatum
Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love React to Bam Adebayo’s Game-Saving Block on Jayson Tatum
- Updated: September 15, 2020
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat continued their surprising run through the 2020 NBA Playoffs by defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Miami did it once again in clutch fashion, as center Bam Adebayo denied Celtics star Jayson Tatum at the rim to preserve a 117-114 win.
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love were impressed by Adebayo’s game-winning rejection.
BAM!!!!!!!!
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) September 16, 2020
Wow Bam. Sheesh. 😤😤😤
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 16, 2020
The Heat fell behind early by double digits to Boston, just as they did in Game 1 of the previous round against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Miami came back to tie the score at halftime but trailed again by a significant margin in the fourth quarter.
As he has throughout the playoffs, Jimmy Butler was clutch when the Heat needed him to be clutch.
He hit a 3-pointer with 22.0 seconds left in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, then hit a floater, got fouled and completed the three-point play with 12.0 seconds remaining in overtime to put Miami ahead.
It set the scene for Adebayo’s awesome block of Tatum’s dunk attempt that effectively ended the game.
