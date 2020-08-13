Tristan Thompson Tells Haters to ‘Show Some Respect’ to ‘MVP’ LeBron James After Incredible Accomplishment

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson endorsed the idea of LeBron James as this season’s MVP after it was confirmed that Thompon’s former teammate is going to lead the league in assists for the 2019-20 season.

James is in his second season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers but spent four memorable seasons teaming with Thompson from 2014 to 2018. During that time, the duo and others led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title and four consecutive finals appearances.

The statistical achievement by James comes just one year after an injury-plagued campaign that limited him to a career-low 55 games.

Due to those issues and James turning 35 last December, some of his critics indicated that he might be on the downside of his stellar career.

However, like James has done countless times before, he answered his critics with an excellent all-around season, highlighted by the 10.3 assists-per-game average.

In addition to those numbers, James also averaged 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, helping the Lakers to a Western Conference-best 52-18 record.

While James would no doubt love to win his fifth MVP award, he’s currently more focused on trying to bring a championship to the Lakers.

If James manages that accomplishment, it would put him in a select category of players who have been part of NBA title teams for three different franchises.

Thompson’s season ended in March, with the nine-year veteran’s tenure with the Cavs still up in the air. He’s scheduled to become a free agent after the season and could be wearing a different uniform next season.