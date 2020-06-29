Report: Cavs Sign Former Golden State Warriors Big Man to 2-Year Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent big man Jordan Bell.

Free agent Jordan Bell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2020

The University of Oregon product has played for three teams in his first three seasons in the NBA.

Bell began the season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in 27 games before he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline.

Bell appeared in just two games in Memphis before he was waived on March 2.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Bell’s best seasons as a pro came with the Warriors, but he has struggled to find his footing since. He could be a solid reclamation project for the rebuilding Cavs.

Bell has career averages of 3.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.0 minutes per game.