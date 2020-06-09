Kendrick Perkins Reveals Which Version of LeBron James Was Most Entertaining to Watch

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been one of the of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA over the last 17 years.

However, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes James’ second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers was his most entertaining version.

This a tuff one but I’ll take Bron his second time around with Cleveland!!! https://t.co/P4Js9Pe7z1 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 9, 2020

While James played in Cleveland for the first seven seasons of his career, he infamously left the Cavs for the Miami Heat during the summer of 2010.

In four seasons with the Heat, he captured two championships while going to four consecutive NBA Finals.

In July 2014, James returned to Cleveland, where he played again until the end of the 2017-18 season.

During his second stint in Cleveland, James led the Cavs to the NBA Finals four straight years. However, his best act came during the 2016 NBA Finals.

Despite facing a 3-1 deficit against the historic Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, James spearheaded an improbable comeback run to give Cleveland its first championship ever.

The three-time champion has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.