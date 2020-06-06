George Floyd Was ‘Biggest’ LeBron James Fan, Ecstatic When Cavs Won 2016 Title

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis due to unchecked police brutality has had a shockwave effect across the United States.

Political protests have occurred across the country, and professional athletes such as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James have advocated for justice for Floyd and his family.

The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment https://t.co/fF0HS6qmed — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

It turns out, Floyd himself was a huge James fan.

According to his nephew, Brandon Williams, Floyd was ecstatic when James and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Finals.

“He was the biggest LeBron James fan,” Williams recalled. “When the Cavaliers came back on the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, and I remember the very first phone call. I told him, ‘You’re too happy. You sound like you won a championship.’”

Floyd, the avid James supporter he was, had the perfect response.

“Man, you know how I feel about LeBron,” he said. “I did win a championship.”

James and the 2016 Cavs brought many people and the city of Cleveland joy by ending its 52-year championship drought.