Cavs Star Kevin Love Reacts to the Death of His Godfather Wes Unseld

The NBA world lost former Washington Bulls player and coach Wes Unseld on Tuesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love paid tribute to the NBA great, who also happened to be his godfather, on Instagram.

Unseld, who was 74, played in the NBA for 13 seasons.

The center won the MVP award in 1969 and was a five-time All-Star. In addition to legend Wilt Chamberlain, he was the only player in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year and the MVP award in the same season.

Over the course of his career, Unseld averaged 10.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Love, whose middle name is Wesley, was named after Unseld because of his father. Love’s dad, Stan, played with the prolific rebounder on the Bullets.

On the current season, the younger Love is putting up 17.6 points, 9.8 boards and and 3.2 assists per game. While the younger Love may not have the same individual accolades as Unseld, he won a meaningful championship with the Cavs in 2016.

The 2019-20 season is currently suspended due to the novel coronavirus.