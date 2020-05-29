Report: Cavs Had Multiple Trade Offers for Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson was looking for a trade to a contender earlier this year.

According to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com, the Cavs had trade offers for Thompson at the 2020 trade deadline.

“Thompson, meanwhile, made it known to the Cavaliers that he would prefer to be moved to a contender leading up to this year’s trade deadline, according to league sources,” Dammarell wrote. “Cleveland had offers out there for Thompson, but none of them felt equivalent to how valuable the Canadian big man is to the organization. Instead, the Cavaliers prepared for Thompson’s eventual departure by trading for Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second round pick.”

Thompson, 29, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season.

While the center was hoping to get traded at the midway point of the season, the Cavs were unable to find a favorable deal before the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-9 pro is having one of the best seasons of his professional career. He is posting 12.0 points, 10.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest this season.

While the veteran has been on the Cavs his entire career, his desire to play on contending squad is understandable. After all, the 2016 champion is in the center of his prime while the Cavs are undergoing a detailed rebuild.

Yet, despite his wishes to get shipped, Thompson has been a complete professional. In fact, the stalwart has been a tremendous mentor to the team’s youth base.

There is no official timeline for when the 2019-20 season will resume.