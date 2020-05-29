Report: Cavs Provide Updated Timetable on Dylan Windler’s Return From Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers first-round pick Dylan Windler reportedly is getting closer to a return.

“Sources say Windler is a little more than a month away from returning following surgery on his lower left leg,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “Because of that timeline, the Cavs were planning to send Windler to Summer League, allowing him to shake off the rust, continue his rehab and work his way back into playing form.”

Windler was shut down before training camp due to an initial stress reaction in his leg.

Since the NBA schedule is up in the air, Windler could end up making his debut at the end of the regular season, if the Cavaliers are given the opportunity to play more games.

“Summer League was originally scheduled for July,” Fedor wrote. “But with the pandemic and a now-jumbled calendar, Summer League is likely going to be canceled, robbing Windler of a chance to get valuable developmental reps in a competitive environment. Instead, those reps could come at the end of this regular season.”

The No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was a career 40.6 percent 3-point shooter at Belmont University.

Windler would give the Cavs and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff yet another option to stretch defenses.