Brian Windhorst Says LeBron James Winning 2016 Title Was 1st Time Michael Jordan Felt Threatened

Back in April, it was reported that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan approved the production of “The Last Dance” because he felt threatened by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ 2016 championship run.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Jordan felt like his throne was vulnerable for the first time after James won the 2016 championship.

There is no doubt James’ greatest career accomplishment came after he led the Cavs past the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Although Jordan’s Bulls held the NBA record of 72 regular-season wins during the 1995-96 season, unanimous MVP Stephen Curry and the Warriors snatched the honor by capping the 2015-16 campaign with an outstanding 73-9 record.

The only box the Warriors needed to check before conducting the best season ever was winning the 2016 championship. In fact, the Warriors were on the cusp of concluding their historic season as they went up 3-1 on the Cavs in the 2016 Finals.

However, James went to another level and pulled off the impossible. The four-time MVP carried the Cavs back from the 3-1 deficit to upset the Warriors.

Over the course of the 2016 NBA Finals, James put up a masterful 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

The improbable championship run put James in unprecedented territory. It would make perfect sense that Jordan felt threatened because of James’ historic performance in the 2016 Finals.