Phil Handy Reveals Fans Would Be ‘Shocked’ From Footage of 2016 Cavs Documentary

Former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Phil Handy believes people would be shocked to see the 2016 championship squad behind the scenes.

On a recent episode of the “Scoop B Radio” podcast, the current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach shared what a potential documentary on the 2016 Cavs would give away.

“Especially being down 3-1 in that whole series,” Handy said. “People would be shocked to see how calm we were. After losing that game and what the mindset was. I also think people would be shocked to see how much of a command coach Tyronn Lue is. There was a lot media that said ‘Bron’s (LeBron James) the coach, he’s this, he’s a coach killer, he runs the team and blah blah blah.’ They would be so wrong in their assessments and they would have so much more respect for T-Lue and they would have so much more respect for LeBron in the sense that he’s probably one of the most coachable dudes that I have been around in the sense of how he approaches the game and wanting leadership. He wants direction from his coaches and he’s one of those players. Yes, every great player is smart, so you would be remiss as a coach not to involve them and draw from them but, I think the camaraderie of that team, the calmness and just the leadership of the team. I think people would be just totally blown away by those three things and be shocked at what they see.”

Handy, 48, is one of the most decorated assistant coaches in the league.

As a matter of fact, Handy went to the NBA Finals five straight years. He served as an assistant on the Cavs for four seasons before joining the Toronto Raptors for their amazing 2019 championship run.

However, no experience will top the Cavs’ improbable 2016 championship tale.

Led by superstar LeBron James, the Cavs overturned a 3-1 deficit to defeat the star-studded Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

However, while James spearheaded the magnificent comeback, Handy claims former Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue’s leadership played a large part in the victory. Furthermore, the skills trainer bloviates about how calm the Cavs were despite being against history.

The release of “The Last Dance,” a documentary that chronicles Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, has led fans to wonder what James’ legacy would look like on the screen.

As of now, the 2016 championship highlights the four-time MVP’s career in the NBA.