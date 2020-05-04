Kevin Love Posts Incredible Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love took time on Monday to pay tribute to two NBA legends by posting a photo on social media of Michael Jordan guarding Kobe Bryant.

The photo of the two players was taken sometime during the first two seasons of Bryant’s career, which began in 1996. Jordan retired as a member of the Chicago Bulls two years later and then resurfaced in 2001 to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

Love’s interest in the two players was no doubt spurred by the opening segment of Sunday night’s ESPN documentary, “The Last Dance.”

In the documentary, Jordan and Bryant battled each other in the 1998 All-Star Game, with the veteran Jordan getting the upper hand and winning All-Star MVP honors. Despite coming up on the short end, Bryant indicated in the film that Jordan’s subsequent counsel over the years was an invaluable tool for him.

Love has experience playing with an NBA legend, having been a teammate of former Cavs forward LeBron James for four seasons.

During each of the seasons that James and Love were on the team, the Cavaliers managed to reach the NBA Finals and captured the 2016 NBA title. However, the past two years for Love have been without James by his side, which has resulted in a Cavs combined record of 38-109.

For now, Love and other NBA players continue to be sidelined by the NBA’s suspension of play, but it’s clear that his reverence for the game and its history hasn’t waned.