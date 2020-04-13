- Channing Frye Gives Ultimate Compliment to Kyrie Irving, Puts Him in Class With Steve Nash
- Video: Matthew Dellavedova Shows Just How Empty Cleveland Currently Is Amidst Pandemic
- Andre Drummond Teaming Up With JBL to Provide Headphones to Schools for Virtual Classes
- Report: Knicks Interested in Hiring Cavs Capologist for Assistant General Manager Role
- Report: Cavs Like Obadiah Toppin Over Onyeka Okongwu
- Report: Cavs View Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman in ‘Top Tier’ of 2020 Draft Class
- Report: Sources Describe LaMelo Ball’s Defense ‘Questionable’ and Jump Shot ‘Broken’
- Report: Cavs Pleading Collin Sexton to Find Interests Other Than Basketball During Pandemic
- Collin Sexton Says Cavs Will ‘Do Everything We Can’ to Make Playoffs Next Season
- Latest ESPN Mock Draft Says Cavs Will Select Memphis’ James Wiseman
Channing Frye Gives Ultimate Compliment to Kyrie Irving, Puts Him in Class With Steve Nash
- Updated: April 13, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye enjoyed a long NBA career which offered him the opportunity to play with some truly gifted players.
When asked who the best point guard he played with was, Frye managed to narrow it down to three.
One of names he mentioned was former Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving.
It’s not a huge shock that Irving made Frye’s list, but it’s still a testament to the point guard’s ability.
Frye first joined the Cavs in the 2015-16 season. It was during that season that Irving had a huge impact on the Cavs winning their first-ever NBA title.
Frye was able to witness Irving’s deep 3-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals that helped push the Cavs past the Golden State Warriors.
While Steve Nash and Stephon Marbury were undoubtedly talented point guards, neither player can say that he ever hit a shot as big as Irving’s iconic three.
In fact, an argument can be made that Irving will end up being the best amongst Frye’s short list.
Nash averaged 14.3 points, 8.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game during his storied career. Marbury notched 19.3 points, 7.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game during his own NBA tenure.
As for Irving, he is currently averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game for his career.
With many more years likely left to play, Irving could certainly one day go down as one of the best point guards of his generation.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login