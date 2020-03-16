Dan Gilbert and Quicken Loans Announce $1.2 Million Donation to Address Detroit Coronavirus Impact

Michigan native and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, through the Quicken Loans Community Fund and his own family foundation, announced plans to donate $1.2 million toward dealing with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Detroit.

The donation is split into three different areas that will offer aid to people and nonprofits affected by the virus.

A combined $500,000 donation will be given to United Way for Southeastern Michigan COVID-19 Community Response Fund. This will help both people and nonprofits affected by the outbreak.

In addition, $250,000 from the Gilbert Family Foundation will be provided to the United Community Housing Coalition, which will aid in helping with housing and utility payments.

Finally, the Quicken Loans Community Fund will donate $450,000 to small businesses and grant partners to remain viable for the foreseeable future.

The scope of the virus has broadened considerably within the past week, forcing unexpected financial hardships on countless people. Gilbert is hoping his efforts alleviate some of those problems.

“As Detroit’s largest employer and in an effort to prioritize the health, well-being and safety of our team members and community, it was important to Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies to have our team members work from home over the coming weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “However, we understand that the coronavirus pandemic is going to cause unique consequences for our home community, which is why we are announcing a $1.2 million investment from the Quicken Loans Community Fund and Gilbert Family Foundation to support Detroit nonprofits and those in need during this difficult time.”

Gilbert, who suffered a severe stroke last May, continues to recover from that health concern and has only made rare public appearances since that time.