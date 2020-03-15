 Report: Canton Charge's Season Expected to Be Cancelled Entirely | Cavaliers Nation
Bad news took a turn for the worse on Sunday evening, when it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the minor league (G League) season is expected to be cancelled entirely.

That means the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League Canton Charge will not take the court again this season.

This comes on the heels of Wojnarowski reporting that the earliest NBA games will be resumed is mid-to-late June, with a cancellation of the entire season definitely on the table.

The global coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting the NBA but sports leagues worldwide. Although March is supposed to be a month full of sports for fans inside the United States, the health of the nation almost certainly takes precedence.

