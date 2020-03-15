Report: Canton Charge’s Season Expected to Be Cancelled Entirely

Bad news took a turn for the worse on Sunday evening, when it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the minor league (G League) season is expected to be cancelled entirely.

Reporting with @malika_andrews: NBA teams operating G League franchises expect rest of the minor-league season will soon be cancelled, sources tell ESPN. Regular season runs thru end of March, playoffs into April. Players have been informed they'll be paid thru end of schedule. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

That means the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League Canton Charge will not take the court again this season.

This comes on the heels of Wojnarowski reporting that the earliest NBA games will be resumed is mid-to-late June, with a cancellation of the entire season definitely on the table.

The global coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting the NBA but sports leagues worldwide. Although March is supposed to be a month full of sports for fans inside the United States, the health of the nation almost certainly takes precedence.