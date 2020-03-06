Larry Nance Jr. Builds His All-Time Cavs Starting 5

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. is a hometown hero.

He grew up in Northeast Ohio and has been a proud member of the Cavs since he was acquired by the team in the 2017-18 season.

For that reason, Nance was uniquely qualified when he decided to build his personal all-time starting unit for the Cavs on social media on Friday.

Nance’s starting five would have been quite the formidable unit.

Ron Harper began his NBA career as the No. 8 overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. He was a solid player on the Cavs, but truly shined later in his career when he went on to win five total NBA championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Andre Miller also entered the NBA as the No. 8 overall pick, but in the 1999 NBA Draft. He went on to be named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and was the NBA’s assist leader in 2002.

Nance’s father, Larry, was an obvious choice and remains a Cavs legend to this day. In his career, he was named to three All-Star Games, an All-Defensive First Team, and the All-Defensive Second Team on two separate occasions.

He also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1984 as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Finally, Tristan Thompson and LeBron James are obvious choices for the younger Nance’s all-time team. Together, the two helped lead the Cavs to win the 2016 NBA Finals.

If the five legends had managed to all play together, there’s little doubt that they would have formed one of the more dominant starting units of all time.

Sadly, fans and the younger Nance alike will only get to imagine what could have been accomplished had the Cavs legends been teammates.