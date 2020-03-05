Kevin Love Boasts Collin Sexton as Hardest Worker He’s Been Around in Entire Career

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton has been on a tear lately.

Five-time All-Star Kevin Love gave Sexton an incredible compliment following his career contest on Wednesday.

Under-appreciated — a walking bucket. In my 12 years, he’s right at the top for hardest worker I’ve seen/been around. https://t.co/BcXTvM0qAk — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 5, 2020

Sexton, 21, has been of the few bright spots of the Cavs’ abysmal season.

On Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, Sexton exploded for a career-high 41 points on top of six assists and three rebounds. He is averaging 29.6 points per contest over the course of his last five games.

The ascension has been extremely evident for the sophomore this year. Sexton has exhibited strong maturity, leadership and star play this season.

For Love to declare that Sexton is one of the hardest workers he’s been around during his career says a ton.

The 12-year veteran has played with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade, Al Jefferson, Derrick Rose and many other proven stars.

Slowly but surely, Sexton is putting himself in the conversation with some of the greats. He joined franchise legends James and Irving as the only Cavs to score 40 points before turning 22 with his performance on Wednesday.

The guard will look to resume his hot streak versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.