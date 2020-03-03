Report: Some Within Cavs Organization View Collin Sexton as Future Jordan Clarkson

Cleveland Cavaliers sophomore Collin Sexton is growing before our very eyes.

However, folks within the organization don’t seem to believe the youngster has a superstar ceiling.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs view Sexton as a Jordan Clarkson prototype and future sixth man.

“That’s when Sexton, who has internally drawn comparisons to Clarkson and is viewed by some in the organization as an ideal sixth man at some point in his career, challenged himself,” Fedor wrote.

Sexton, 21, is having a fantastic second season in the league.

The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 20.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is leading the Cavs in scoring and has been a focal point of the team’s offense this year.

On Monday, the rising star put up a career-high 32 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from distance against the Utah Jazz.

He conducted his career night against Clarkson, who returned to Cleveland for the first time since getting traded last December.

Clarkson, 27, is putting up 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 2.0 assists per game this season. The sharpshooter has elevated the Jazz’s production off the bench as they fight for a high playoff spot this year.

While Clarkson is a great player, Sexton already appears to have surpassed the Jazz guard. Sexton’s scoring average this season is higher than any season average from Clarkson’s entire career.

The Cavs play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.