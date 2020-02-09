Report: Andre Drummond to Start in Cavs Debut Tonight vs. Clippers | Cavaliers Nation

According to Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein, newly acquired center Andre Drummond will make his Cavs debut tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Drummond was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, as the Cavs sent out Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round draft pick for the All-Star center.

Cleveland’s frontcourt will now be one of the most potent in the league with Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love in the rotation.

Drummond is having the best season of his young career as he is putting up averages of 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.