Report: Andre Drummond to Start in Cavs Debut Tonight vs. Clippers | Cavaliers Nation

- Updated: February 9, 2020
According to Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein, newly acquired center Andre Drummond will make his Cavs debut tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.
John Beilein announced Andre Drummond will start for Cleveland tonight against the Clippers
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 9, 2020
Drummond was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, as the Cavs sent out Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round draft pick for the All-Star center.
Cleveland’s frontcourt will now be one of the most potent in the league with Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love in the rotation.
Drummond is having the best season of his young career as he is putting up averages of 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
